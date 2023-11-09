David Pastrnak will be in action when the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Does a bet on Pastrnak interest you? Our stats and information can help.

David Pastrnak vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

Pastrnak has averaged 19:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +8).

In Pastrnak's 12 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In nine of 12 games this season, Pastrnak has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Pastrnak has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

Pastrnak's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.5% of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 3 17 Points 3 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 3

