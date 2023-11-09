Charlie Coyle and the Boston Bruins will face the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at TD Garden. Considering a bet on Coyle? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Charlie Coyle vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Coyle has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 17:01 on the ice per game.

In two of 12 games this year, Coyle has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In seven of 12 games this year, Coyle has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In five of 12 games this season, Coyle has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Coyle's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Coyle Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 3 7 Points 3 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 3

