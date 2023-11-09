Thursday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Boston Bruins (10-1-1, -165 on the moneyline to win) and the New York Islanders (5-3-3, +140 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN.

Bruins vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Islanders Betting Trends

New York and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in five of 11 games this season.

The Bruins have won 77.8% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (7-2).

The Islanders have been an underdog four times, and has no upset victories.

Boston is 7-1 when playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter (87.5% win percentage).

New York has not played a game with longer moneyline odds than +140.

