Bruins vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - November 9
Ahead of their Thursday, November 9 game against the New York Islanders (5-3-3) at TD Garden, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins (10-1-1) are monitoring five players on the injury report.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakub Lauko
|C
|Out
|Face
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Morgan Geekie
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Bo Horvat
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Bruins vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Bruins Season Insights
- Boston's 38 total goals (3.2 per game) make it the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Its +15 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
Islanders Season Insights
- The Islanders' 29 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.
- New York's total of 31 goals given up (2.8 per game) is seventh-best in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -2, they are 20th in the league.
Bruins vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-165)
|Islanders (+140)
|5.5
