Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. If you'd like to wager on Marchand's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brad Marchand vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand has averaged 19:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Marchand has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

In nine of 12 games this season, Marchand has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Marchand has an assist in five of 12 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Marchand hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Marchand going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchand Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 3 11 Points 2 6 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.