Kristaps Porzingis will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Porzingis, in his last showing, had 20 points in a 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Now let's examine Porzingis' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-125)

Over 16.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-114)

Over 6.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-130)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the 76ers conceded 110.9 points per contest last year, third in the NBA.

The 76ers gave up 41.2 rebounds on average last year, second in the league.

The 76ers allowed 24.2 assists per game last season (sixth in the NBA).

Defensively, the 76ers gave up 11.6 made three-pointers per contest last year, fifth in the league.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 25 9 6 1 0 2 1 12/27/2022 35 24 10 1 3 3 2 11/2/2022 34 30 9 3 1 3 1 10/31/2022 35 32 9 3 3 0 2

