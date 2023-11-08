Jrue Holiday's Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 114-109 loss against the Timberwolves, Holiday tallied 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Below we will look at Holiday's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-141)

Over 5.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were ranked third in the league defensively last year, conceding 110.9 points per contest.

The 76ers gave up 41.2 rebounds on average last season, second in the NBA.

The 76ers allowed 24.2 assists per game last season (sixth in the NBA).

The 76ers were the fifth-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Jrue Holiday vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 35 18 3 3 2 0 4 3/4/2023 36 26 4 13 5 0 0 11/18/2022 23 10 3 4 0 0 1 10/20/2022 36 6 4 8 0 0 2

