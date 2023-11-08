Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be facing off versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 114-109 loss against the Timberwolves, Brown put up 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Below, we dig into Brown's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-106)

Over 22.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+104)

Over 5.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-179)

Over 2.5 (-179) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+108)

Looking to bet on one or more of Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the 76ers conceded 110.9 points per game last year, third in the league.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per game last season, the 76ers were second in the NBA in that category.

The 76ers were the sixth-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 24.2.

The 76ers conceded 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last year, fifth in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/14/2023 41 25 6 2 3 2 2 5/11/2023 39 17 6 4 1 0 0 5/9/2023 34 24 6 2 3 0 0 5/7/2023 44 23 3 5 3 0 0 5/5/2023 34 23 7 5 0 1 1 5/3/2023 30 25 3 4 3 0 2 5/1/2023 42 23 6 4 3 0 1 2/25/2023 37 26 4 3 2 0 3 2/8/2023 18 4 2 3 0 0 0 10/18/2022 39 35 3 2 4 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.