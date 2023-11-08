Derrick White and the Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

White, in his previous game (November 1 win against the Pacers), posted 18 points and four assists.

In this article we will dive into White's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-104)

Over 11.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Over 3.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-115)

Over 3.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-132)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the 76ers allowed 110.9 points per contest last season, third in the NBA.

On the boards, the 76ers allowed 41.2 rebounds per contest last year, second in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 24.2 assists last season, the 76ers were the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the 76ers were ranked fifth in the league last year, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Derrick White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/14/2023 12 3 0 0 1 1 0 5/11/2023 19 9 2 1 3 1 1 5/9/2023 34 7 5 0 0 0 0 5/7/2023 31 12 2 0 2 1 0 5/5/2023 32 13 6 2 2 0 0 5/3/2023 30 15 1 1 3 0 0 5/1/2023 27 4 2 3 0 0 1 4/4/2023 40 26 7 4 4 2 0 2/25/2023 25 18 1 2 2 1 0 2/8/2023 38 19 6 3 3 2 0 10/18/2022 24 2 3 4 0 0 1

