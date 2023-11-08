Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and others are available when the Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +120) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Tatum is 29.5 points. That's 0.2 fewer than his season average of 29.7.

He has grabbed 8.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Tatum's year-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -175) 2.5 (Over: +108)

The 22.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Wednesday is 2.2 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Brown's assists average -- 2.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's over/under (2.5).

He drains 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -130)

Wednesday's over/under for Kristaps Porzingis is 16.5 points, 4.2 fewer than his season average.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).

Porzingis averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 1.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 29.5-point over/under set for Embiid on Wednesday is 1.5 lower than his season scoring average of 31.

He has collected 10.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Embiid averages seven assists, 2.5 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Embiid's two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -156)

Wednesday's over/under for Tyrese Maxey is 21.5 points. That's 8.8 fewer than his season average of 30.3.

He has averaged 3.2 more rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Maxey has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Maxey has averaged 4.7 made three-pointers per game, 2.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

