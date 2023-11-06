The Quinnipiac Bobcats will start their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Maine Black Bears on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maine vs. Quinnipiac 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Black Bears put up 5.7 more points per game last year (59.7) than the Bobcats allowed their opponents to score (54).

Maine had a 10-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 61.5 points.

Last year, the Bobcats put up just 1.2 more points per game (61.5) than the Black Bears gave up (60.3).

When Quinnipiac totaled more than 60.3 points last season, it went 14-1.

Last season, the Bobcats had a 36.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 10.3% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Black Bears' opponents made.

The Black Bears' 34.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 15.3 percentage points lower than the Bobcats given up to their opponents (50%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine Schedule