How to Watch the Maine vs. Quinnipiac Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Quinnipiac Bobcats will start their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Maine Black Bears on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.
Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maine vs. Quinnipiac 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Black Bears put up 5.7 more points per game last year (59.7) than the Bobcats allowed their opponents to score (54).
- Maine had a 10-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 61.5 points.
- Last year, the Bobcats put up just 1.2 more points per game (61.5) than the Black Bears gave up (60.3).
- When Quinnipiac totaled more than 60.3 points last season, it went 14-1.
- Last season, the Bobcats had a 36.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 10.3% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Black Bears' opponents made.
- The Black Bears' 34.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 15.3 percentage points lower than the Bobcats given up to their opponents (50%).
Maine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Quinnipiac
|-
|M&T Bank Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/12/2023
|UMass
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
