The Charlotte 49ers (0-0) are favored by 7.5 points against the Maine Black Bears (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 132.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Maine vs. Charlotte Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charlotte -7.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Black Bears Betting Records & Stats

Maine played 17 games last season that finished with more than 132.5 points.

The Black Bears had a 138.2-point average over/under in their contests last year, 5.7 more points than the point total for this game.

The Black Bears had 16 wins in 30 games against the spread last season.

Last season, Maine won six out of the 18 games, or 33.3%, in which it was the underdog.

The Black Bears had a record of 1-8, a 11.1% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +260 or more by bookmakers last season.

The Black Bears have a 27.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Maine vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 132.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 132.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charlotte 12 40% 66.9 135.4 62.6 132.3 129.3 Maine 17 70.8% 68.5 135.4 69.7 132.3 138.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Maine Insights & Trends

The Black Bears' 68.5 points per game last year were 5.9 more points than the 62.6 the 49ers allowed.

When it scored more than 62.6 points last season, Maine went 14-3 against the spread and 12-8 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Maine vs. Charlotte Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charlotte 17-13-0 4-2 13-17-0 Maine 16-8-0 6-4 12-12-0

Maine vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charlotte Maine 11-4 Home Record 8-4 5-8 Away Record 5-12 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.