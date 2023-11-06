Monday's game features the Charlotte 49ers (0-0) and the Maine Black Bears (0-0) facing off at Dale F. Halton Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-60 victory for heavily favored Charlotte according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Maine vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Maine vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 73, Maine 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Maine vs. Charlotte

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-12.7)

Charlotte (-12.7) Computer Predicted Total: 133.3

Maine Performance Insights

Maine was 262nd in the country last season with 68.5 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 162nd with 69.7 points allowed per game.

The Black Bears pulled down just 27.0 rebounds per game (0-worst in college basketball), and allowed 32.1 boards per contest (247th-ranked).

Last year Maine ranked 128th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.7 per game.

Last season the Black Bears committed 11.6 turnovers per game (152nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.2 turnovers per contest (82nd-ranked).

The Black Bears made 6.6 three-pointers per game (266th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 33.0% shooting percentage (240th-ranked) from downtown.

Last season Maine ceded 7.0 three-pointers per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 34.3% (223rd-ranked) from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, Maine took 64.9% two-pointers (accounting for 74.7% of the team's baskets) and 35.1% from beyond the arc (25.3%).

