Kristaps Porzingis will take the court for the Boston Celtics on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In a 124-114 win over the Nets (his last action) Porzingis put up 22 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

With prop bets available for Porzingis, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-106)

Over 17.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+106)

Over 7.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+146)

Over 2.5 (+146) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Timberwolves were 18th in the league defensively last year, conceding 115.8 points per contest.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per game last year, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves were ranked 10th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 25 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Timberwolves were 16th in the NBA last year, conceding 12.3 makes per game.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/16/2023 32 14 5 2 1 2 2 11/28/2022 31 41 4 3 6 3 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.