When the Boston Bruins play the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will John Beecher find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Beecher score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Beecher stats and insights

Beecher is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Beecher has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 25 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.