Can we expect James van Riemsdyk finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins take on the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

van Riemsdyk has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

van Riemsdyk averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 25 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

