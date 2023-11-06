Will Hampus Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 6?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Hampus Lindholm a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- Lindholm is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
- Lindholm has picked up one assist on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 25 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
