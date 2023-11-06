Should you wager on David Pastrnak to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Dallas Stars face off on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

Pastrnak has scored in seven of 11 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.

He takes 4.7 shots per game, and converts 17.3% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 25 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

