For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Danton Heinen a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen 2022-23 stats and insights

Heinen scored in seven of 65 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

Heinen tallied one goal and one assist on the power play.

He posted an 8.3% shooting percentage, taking 1.2 shots per game.

Stars 2022-23 defensive stats

The Stars gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

