The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (5-0) on November 6, 2023.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots higher than 42.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Celtics are the best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank third.

The 126.4 points per game the Celtics score are 26.8 more points than the Timberwolves give up (99.6).

When Boston puts up more than 99.6 points, it is 5-0.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics played better when playing at home last year, putting up 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game on the road.

Boston allowed 110.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 112.4 in road games.

The Celtics averaged 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they averaged in road games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

