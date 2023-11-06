Celtics vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Today - November 6
The Boston Celtics' (5-0) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Monday, November 6 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) at Target Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Celtics head into this contest after a 124-114 win against the Nets on Saturday. Jayson Tatum's team-leading 32 points paced the Celtics in the victory.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Neemias Queta
|C
|Out
|Foot
|Derrick White
|SG
|Out
|Personal
|15.0
|4.3
|4.3
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.