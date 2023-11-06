Celtics vs. Timberwolves November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Monday, November 6, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) square off against the Boston Celtics (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and NBCS-BOS.
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, NBCS-BOS
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum posted 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists last season, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from downtown, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).
- Jaylen Brown recorded 26.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.5 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kristaps Porzingis averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.
- Jrue Holiday recorded 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per game.
- Derrick White collected 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 boards.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards collected 24.6 points, 5.8 boards and 4.4 assists last year. He also sank 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.
- Rudy Gobert's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 11.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He sank 65.9% of his shots from the field (second in NBA).
- Kyle Anderson averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Jaden McDaniels averaged 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists. He made 51.6% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.
- Last season, Naz Reid put up 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He sank 53.6% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Timberwolves
|Celtics
|115.8
|Points Avg.
|117.9
|115.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.4
|49%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|36.5%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
