The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (5-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-BOS

BSN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 111 - Celtics 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 4.5)

Timberwolves (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-1.1)

Timberwolves (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.6

The Celtics sport a 4-1-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-2-0 mark from the Timberwolves.

Minnesota and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 20% of the time this season (one out of five). That's less often than Boston and its opponents have (four out of five).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Timberwolves are 1-1, while the Celtics are 5-0 as moneyline favorites.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been led by their offense, as they rank best in the NBA by putting up 126.4 points per game. They rank seventh in the league in points allowed (108 per contest).

When it comes to rebounding, it's been a dominant stretch for Boston, who is grabbing 51.8 rebounds per game (best in NBA) and allowing 41 boards per contest (second-best).

So far this season, the Celtics rank 24th in the league in assists, delivering 23.6 per game.

Boston ranks worst in the NBA with 10 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is committing 13.4 turnovers per game (10th-ranked in league).

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by making 16.4 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank seventh in the league at 38.9%.

