Bruins vs. Stars November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Dallas Stars play the Boston Bruins on Monday at American Airlines Center -- the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET -- are the Stars' Roope Hintz and the Bruins' David Pastrnak.
Bruins vs. Stars Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-135)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+,NESN,BSSWX
Bruins Players to Watch
- Pastrnak's nine goals and seven assists in 11 matchups give him 16 points on the season.
- Boston's Brad Marchand has posted 10 total points (0.9 per game), with five goals and five assists.
- This season, Charlie McAvoy has scored two goals and contributed seven assists for Boston, giving him a point total of nine.
- In the crease, Jeremy Swayman's record stands at 5-0-0 on the season, giving up seven goals (1.4 goals against average) and amassing 143 saves with a .953% save percentage (third-best in the league).
Stars Players to Watch
- Hintz is one of Dallas' leading contributors (11 points), via amassed five goals and six assists.
- Joe Pavelski has four goals and six assists, equaling 10 points (one per game).
- Jamie Benn has scored three goals and added six assists in 10 games for Dallas.
- Scott Wedgewood (2-1-0) has a 3.4 goals against average and a .911% save percentage (28th in league).
Bruins vs. Stars Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Bruins AVG
|Bruins Rank
|22nd
|2.9
|Goals Scored
|3.18
|15th
|5th
|2.5
|Goals Allowed
|1.91
|1st
|24th
|29.2
|Shots
|31.9
|13th
|27th
|33.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|16th
|29th
|10.71%
|Power Play %
|16.67%
|21st
|1st
|94.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|93.62%
|2nd
