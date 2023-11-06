Monday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Dallas Stars (7-2-1, -135 on the moneyline to win) and the Boston Bruins (9-1-1, +115 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX.

Bruins vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Bruins vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas' 10 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals four times.

The Stars are 6-2 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This is the first game as an underdog for the Bruins this season.

Dallas has had five games with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter and won every time.

Boston has not played a game with bigger moneyline odds than +115.

