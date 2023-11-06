As they gear up to square off against the Dallas Stars (7-2-1) on Monday, November 6 at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins (9-1-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakub Lauko C Out Face Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body Derek Forbort D Questionable Lower Body Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed Radek Faksa C Questionable Upper Body

Bruins vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins' 35 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.

Boston has the best defense in the league, conceding 21 total goals (only 1.9 per game).

With a goal differential of +14, they are fourth-best in the league.

Stars Season Insights

The Stars' 29 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.

They have the league's eighth-best goal differential at +4.

