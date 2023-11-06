Bruins vs. Stars Injury Report Today - November 6
As they gear up to square off against the Dallas Stars (7-2-1) on Monday, November 6 at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins (9-1-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakub Lauko
|C
|Out
|Face
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Radek Faksa
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Bruins vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins' 35 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
- Boston has the best defense in the league, conceding 21 total goals (only 1.9 per game).
- With a goal differential of +14, they are fourth-best in the league.
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars' 29 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- They have the league's eighth-best goal differential at +4.
Bruins vs. Stars Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-135)
|Bruins (+115)
|5.5
