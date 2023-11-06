Brad Marchand will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars meet at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Marchand's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Brad Marchand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand's plus-minus this season, in 19:17 per game on the ice, is +5.

Marchand has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

In eight of 11 games this year, Marchand has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In five of 11 games this season, Marchand has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Marchand has an implied probability of 67.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Marchand Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 25 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 11 Games 1 10 Points 0 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

