Will Tyquan Thornton Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Take a look at Tyquan Thornton's stats below.
Rep Tyquan Thornton and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Thornton has been targeted three times and has two catches for eight yards (4 per reception) and zero TDs.
Keep an eye on Thornton's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Tyquan Thornton Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Foot
- The Patriots have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Pharaoh Brown (questionable/back): 7 Rec; 170 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- DeVante Parker (out/concussion): 15 Rec; 158 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 9 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Brandon Bolden
- Click Here for Greg Dortch
- Click Here for Darren Waller
- Click Here for Tyler Lockett
- Click Here for Emari Demercado
Patriots vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Thornton 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|3
|2
|8
|6
|0
|4
Thornton Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|1
|1
|2
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.