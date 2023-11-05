When Rhamondre Stevenson suits up for the New England Patriots in their Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Rhamondre Stevenson score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Stevenson has 97 carries for a team-high 307 rushing yards (38.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Stevenson has also tacked on 25 catches for 173 yards (21.6 per game).

Stevenson has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

Rhamondre Stevenson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 12 25 0 6 64 0 Week 2 Dolphins 15 50 1 3 10 0 Week 3 @Jets 19 59 0 1 3 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 14 30 0 2 10 0 Week 5 Saints 8 24 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 10 46 1 5 24 0 Week 7 Bills 9 34 0 6 51 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 10 39 0 2 11 0

