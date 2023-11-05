Rhamondre Stevenson will be up against the 21st-ranked rushing defense in the league when his New England Patriots meet the Washington Commanders in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Stevenson, on 97 carries, has run for a team-best 307 total yards (38.4 ypg) while scoring two rushing TDs. Also, Stevenson has pulled down 25 receptions for 173 yards (21.6 ypg).

Stevenson vs. the Commanders

Stevenson vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games The Commanders defense has not allowed a rusher to put up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Washington has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Commanders have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Commanders surrender 117.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Commanders have put up five touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Commanders' defense is 10th in the league in that category.

Rhamondre Stevenson Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Stevenson Rushing Insights

Stevenson went over his rushing yards total once in eight games played this season.

The Patriots, who are 31st in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.4% of the time while running 40.6%.

He has handled 51.1% of his team's 190 rushing attempts this season (97).

Stevenson has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has 15.4% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 14 red zone carries for 60.9% of the team share (his team runs on 50% of its plays in the red zone).

Rhamondre Stevenson Receiving Props vs the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-120)

Stevenson Receiving Insights

Stevenson, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of eight games this year.

Stevenson has been targeted on 34 of his team's 278 passing attempts this season (12.2% target share).

He has been targeted 34 times, averaging 5.1 yards per target (124th in NFL).

Stevenson does not have a TD reception this year in eight games.

With three red zone targets, Stevenson has been on the receiving end of 13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

Stevenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

