Will Pharaoh Brown Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Pharaoh Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots match up against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Check out Brown's stats below.
Heading into Week 9, Brown has seven receptions for 170 yards -- 24.3 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on seven occasions.
Pharaoh Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
- The Patriots have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- DeVante Parker (DNP/concussion): 15 Rec; 158 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 9 Injury Reports
Patriots vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|7
|170
|107
|1
|24.3
Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Jets
|2
|2
|71
|1
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|2
|2
|51
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|33
|0
