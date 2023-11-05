The New England Patriots (2-6) and the Washington Commanders (3-5) square off at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

The betting trends and insights for the Patriots and Commanders can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Patriots vs. Commanders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Patriots 3 41 -150 +125

Patriots vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats

New England Patriots

New England has an average point total of 42.1 in their matchups this year, 1.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Patriots have covered the spread two times in eight games with a set spread.

The Patriots have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they split the two games.

New England has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have combined with their opponent to score more than 41 points in four of eight games this season.

The average over/under for Washington's outings this season is 41.1, 0.1 more points than this game's point total.

The Commanders have covered the spread in a game three times this season (3-4-1).

The Commanders have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won twice.

Washington is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Patriots vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Patriots 14.8 31 26.0 27 42.1 5 8 Commanders 21.4 15 28.5 31 41.1 4 8

Patriots vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends

Patriots

New England has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.

New England has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

The Patriots have a negative point differential on the season (-90 total points, -11.2 per game), as do the Commanders (-57 total points, -7.1 per game).

Commanders

Over its past three games, Washington has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In their past three games, the Commanders have hit the over once.

The Patriots have a -90-point scoring differential on the season (-11.2 per game). The Commanders also have been outscored by opponents this year (57 total points, 7.1 per game).

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.1 42.6 41.6 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 23.3 23.5 ATS Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 42.1 40.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.3 24.3 22.3 ATS Record 3-4-1 0-3-1 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-2 2-1

