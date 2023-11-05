The Washington Commanders (3-5) go on the road to square off against the New England Patriots (2-6) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Patriots Insights

The Patriots rack up 14.8 points per game, 13.7 fewer than the Commanders give up per matchup (28.5).

The Patriots collect 89.3 fewer yards per game (284.8) than the Commanders allow per contest (374.1).

This season, New England rushes for 33 fewer yards per game (84.4) than Washington allows per contest (117.4).

The Patriots have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Commanders have forced (12).

Patriots Home Performance

The Patriots' average points scored (16.5) and allowed (27) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 14.8 and 26, respectively.

The Patriots rack up 297.5 yards per game at home (12.7 more than their overall average), and give up 320.8 at home (0.3 less than overall).

At home, New England accumulates 221.3 passing yards per game and gives up 206. That's more than it gains overall (200.4), and less than it allows (223.3).

At home, the Patriots accumulate 76.3 rushing yards per game and concede 114.8. That's less than they gain overall (84.4), and more than they allow (97.9).

At home, the Patriots convert 32.1% of third downs and allow 36% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (34%) and allow (37.6%) overall.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 at Las Vegas L 21-17 CBS 10/22/2023 Buffalo W 29-25 CBS 10/29/2023 at Miami L 31-17 CBS 11/5/2023 Washington - FOX 11/12/2023 Indianapolis - NFL Network 11/26/2023 at New York - FOX 12/3/2023 Los Angeles - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.