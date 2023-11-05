Mac Jones has a good matchup when his New England Patriots meet the Washington Commanders in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Commanders allow 256.8 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

This season, Jones has passed for 1,641 yards (205.1 per game) for New England, tossing nine touchdown passes with eight picks. With his legs, Jones has 68 rushing yards on 20 totes, compiling 8.5 rushing yards per game.

Jones vs. the Commanders

Jones vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Four opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Washington this year.

The Commanders have given up seven players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Six opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Washington in 2023.

The Commanders have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to three opposing QBs this season.

The 256.8 passing yards the Commanders concede per contest makes them the 29th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Commanders have the No. 32 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 18 this season (2.3 per game).

Mac Jones Passing Props vs. the Commanders

Passing Yards: 224.5 (-115)

224.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+155)

Jones Passing Insights

Jones has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in three of eight opportunities this season.

The Patriots have passed 59.4% of the time and run 40.6% this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Jones is No. 27 in the league averaging 6.3 yards per attempt (1,641 total yards passing).

In five of eight games this year, Jones completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs three times.

He has nine total touchdowns this season (69.2% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

Jones has attempted 23 passes in the red zone (50.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Mac Jones Rushing Props vs the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 5.5 (-120)

Jones Rushing Insights

So far this season, Jones has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in eight opportunities).

Jones has no rushing touchdowns in eight games this year.

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 19-for-29 / 161 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 25-for-30 / 272 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 24-for-33 / 200 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 12-for-22 / 110 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 12-for-21 / 150 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

