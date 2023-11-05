JuJu Smith-Schuster has a favorable matchup when his New England Patriots play the Washington Commanders in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Commanders allow 256.8 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the league.

Smith-Schuster has put up 89 receiving yards (after 15 grabs) and one TD. He has been targeted 26 times, and is putting up 14.8 yards per game.

Smith-Schuster vs. the Commanders

Smith-Schuster vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Washington has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have allowed 13 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Washington has allowed two or more TD receptions to four opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Commanders is giving up 256.8 yards per game this season, which ranks 29th in the NFL.

The Commanders' defense ranks 32nd in the NFL with 18 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Patriots Player Previews

JuJu Smith-Schuster Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-111)

Smith-Schuster Receiving Insights

In six games this season, Smith-Schuster has not gone over on a receiving yards over/under.

Smith-Schuster has received 9.4% of his team's 278 passing attempts this season (26 targets).

He is averaging 3.4 yards per target (144th in league play), racking up 89 yards on 26 passes thrown his way.

Smith-Schuster has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 7.7% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With two red zone targets, Smith-Schuster has been on the receiving end of 8.7% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

Smith-Schuster's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

