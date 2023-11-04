Oregon, Washington, Week 10 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
With Week 10 of the college football season fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Pac-12, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.
Pac-12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Oregon
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +225
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th
- Last Game: W 35-6 vs Utah
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Cal
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
2. Washington
- Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +140
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 66th
- Last Game: W 42-33 vs Stanford
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ USC
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: ABC
3. Oregon State
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +500
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 30th
- Last Game: L 27-24 vs Arizona
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Colorado
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
4. UCLA
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +8000
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th
- Last Game: W 28-16 vs Colorado
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Arizona
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
5. Arizona
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +10000
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th
- Last Game: W 27-24 vs Oregon State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: UCLA
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
6. USC
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 7-5
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +650
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 52nd
- Last Game: W 50-49 vs Cal
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Washington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: ABC
7. Utah
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +750
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd
- Last Game: L 35-6 vs Oregon
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Arizona State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
8. Washington State
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st
- Last Game: L 38-27 vs Arizona State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Stanford
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
9. Colorado
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 33rd
- Last Game: L 28-16 vs UCLA
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Oregon State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
10. Cal
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 13th
- Last Game: L 50-49 vs USC
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Oregon
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
11. Stanford
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 4th
- Last Game: L 42-33 vs Washington
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Washington State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
12. Arizona State
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th
- Last Game: W 38-27 vs Washington State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Utah
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
