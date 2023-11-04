Best Bets & Odds for the Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game – Saturday, November 4
SEC rivals will clash when the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) face the Texas A&M Aggies (5-3). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M?
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Ole Miss 33, Texas A&M 22
- Ole Miss has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.
- The Rebels have won all five games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter.
- Texas A&M has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Aggies have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +135 odds on them winning this game.
- The Rebels have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Ole Miss (-3)
- Ole Miss has played seven games, posting five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- In eight games played Texas A&M has recorded four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Aggies are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (51.5)
- Three of Ole Miss' games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 51.5 points.
- There have been three Texas A&M games that have ended with a combined score higher than 51.5 points this season.
- The total for the contest of 51.5 is 19.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Ole Miss (38.9 points per game) and Texas A&M (32 points per game).
Splits Tables
Ole Miss
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|61
|63.1
|58.2
|Implied Total AVG
|36.3
|38.8
|33
|ATS Record
|5-2-0
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-5-0
|2-2-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|3-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
Texas A&M
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.3
|50.3
|52.8
|Implied Total AVG
|33.1
|35.8
|28.7
|ATS Record
|4-4-0
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-4-0
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|4-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
