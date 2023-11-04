The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) will battle the Clemson Tigers (4-4) at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Notre Dame vs. Clemson?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Notre Dame 30, Clemson 19

Notre Dame 30, Clemson 19 Notre Dame has won 85.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (6-1).

The Fighting Irish have gone 0-0 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter (83.3%).

Clemson lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Tigers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +135 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Fighting Irish's implied win probability is 61.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Notre Dame (-3)



Notre Dame (-3) In nine Notre Dame games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

So far in 2023, the Fighting Irish have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more eight times and are 6-2 ATS in those games.

Clemson has two wins versus the spread in seven games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 44.5 points seven times this season.

This season, four of Clemson's games have finished with a combined score higher than 44.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 67.1 points per game, 22.6 points more than the total of 44.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Notre Dame

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 52.8 51.8 Implied Total AVG 34.6 37.3 29 ATS Record 6-2-1 4-1-1 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 4-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Clemson

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.9 53.2 49.3 Implied Total AVG 31.6 34.7 29.3 ATS Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-0 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

