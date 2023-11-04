The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Morgan Geekie score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

  • In one of 10 games this season, Geekie scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
  • Geekie has zero points on the power play.
  • Geekie averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have given up 33 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

