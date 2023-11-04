Our computer model predicts the Maine Black Bears will take down the Hampton Pirates on Saturday, November 4 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Maine vs. Hampton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Maine (-2.5) 56.8 Maine 30, Hampton 27

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Maine Betting Info (2023)

The Black Bears have covered the spread three times in six games.

The Black Bears have played six games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

Hampton Betting Info (2022)

The Pirates covered five times in 10 games with a spread last season.

In Pirates games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Black Bears vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maine 22.1 30.4 29.5 28.0 16.2 32.4 Hampton 23.8 34.0 19.8 33.0 20.5 37.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.