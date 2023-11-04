The Hampton Pirates versus the Maine Black Bears is a game to see for fans of Maine college football on a Week 10 schedule that features plenty of compelling matchups.

College Football Games to Watch in Maine on TV This Week

Hampton Pirates at Maine Black Bears

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
