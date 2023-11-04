The Hampton Pirates versus the Maine Black Bears is a game to see for fans of Maine college football on a Week 10 schedule that features plenty of compelling matchups.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Maine on TV This Week

Hampton Pirates at Maine Black Bears

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!