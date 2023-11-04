On Saturday, Jessica Pegula (No. 5 in the world) faces Coco Gauff (No. 3) in the semifinals of the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara.

The match is set as even, with Pegula and Gauff each getting -110 odds to win.

Jessica Pegula vs. Coco Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara

The Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Court Surface: Hard

Jessica Pegula vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, push has a 52.4% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Coco Gauff -110 Odds to Win Match -110 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 49.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.2

Jessica Pegula vs. Coco Gauff Trends and Insights

In the Round Robin on Thursday, Pegula advanced past No. 9-ranked Maria Sakkari, 6-3, 6-2.

Gauff made it to the semifinals by taking down No. 6-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 5-7, 7-6, 6-3 on Friday.

Pegula has played 69 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 20.8 games per match.

On hard courts, Pegula has played 49 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.5 games per match while winning 58.8% of games.

Gauff is averaging 19.7 games per match in her 63 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 58.4% of those games.

Gauff has averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.1 games per set through 45 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 60.0% of those games.

Pegula and Gauff have met three times dating back to 2015, and Pegula has a 2-1 advantage, including a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 victory in their last matchup on August 11, 2023 at the National Bank Open.

Pegula and Gauff have matched up in seven total sets, with Pegula securing four of them and Gauff three.

Pegula and Gauff have matched up in 70 total games, with Pegula taking 36 and Gauff claiming 34.

In three matches between Pegula and Gauff, they have played 23.3 games and 2.3 sets per match on average.

