James van Riemsdyk will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Thinking about a bet on van Riemsdyk in the Bruins-Red Wings matchup? Use our stats and information below.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, van Riemsdyk has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 13:39 on the ice per game.

van Riemsdyk has a goal in two of the 10 games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

van Riemsdyk has recorded a point in a game four times this season out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In two of 10 contests this season, van Riemsdyk has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

van Riemsdyk has an implied probability of 42.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, van Riemsdyk has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 10 Games 4 5 Points 0 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

