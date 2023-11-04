On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is James van Riemsdyk going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk has scored in two of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

van Riemsdyk has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

van Riemsdyk averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13%.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 33 total goals (three per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

