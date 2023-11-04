The Boston Bruins, Jake DeBrusk included, will play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on DeBrusk interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

DeBrusk has averaged 16:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

DeBrusk has scored a goal in one of nine games this season.

In four of nine games this year, DeBrusk has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

DeBrusk has an assist in three of nine games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

DeBrusk's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, DeBrusk has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 33 total goals (three per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 9 Games 4 4 Points 3 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

