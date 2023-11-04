Hampus Lindholm and the Boston Bruins will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Lindholm's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Lindholm has averaged 24:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Lindholm has yet to score a goal this year through 10 games played.

Through 10 games this year, Lindholm has not recorded a point.

Lindholm has yet to put up an assist this season through 10 games.

Lindholm's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 10 Games 4 0 Points 3 0 Goals 1 0 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.