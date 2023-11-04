Will David Pastrnak Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 4?
Can we count on David Pastrnak lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Pastrnak stats and insights
- In six of 10 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has scored two goals against the Red Wings this season in one game (five shots).
- On the power play, Pastrnak has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- He takes 4.5 shots per game, and converts 17.8% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 33 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
