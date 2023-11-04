When the Boston Bruins play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Danton Heinen score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen 2022-23 stats and insights

In seven of 65 games last season, Heinen scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

Heinen recorded one goal and one assist on the power play.

He posted an 8.3% shooting percentage, taking 1.2 shots per game.

Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Red Wings ranked 22nd in goals against, conceding 275 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

