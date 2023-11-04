Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Mikal Bridges and others are available when the Boston Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-BOS

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Celtics vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +122)

The 27.5 points prop total set for Tatum on Saturday is 2.2 fewer points than his season scoring average (29.7).

His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 less than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has knocked down 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +132) 2.5 (Over: +134)

The 20.5-point over/under set for Jaylen Brown on Saturday is 4.2 less than his scoring average on the season (24.7).

He has grabbed six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Brown's assists average -- 2.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Saturday's over/under.

His 3.7 made three-pointers average is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.2 more than Saturday's prop total.

He has collected 7.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (8.5).

Porzingis has hit 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -104)

Cameron Thomas' 33 points per game are 11.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).

Thomas averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Ben Simmons Props

PTS REB AST 7.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: -108)

The 7.5-point total set for Ben Simmons on Saturday is 0.8 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 1.5 more rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (8.5).

Simmons' year-long assist average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.8 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

