How to Watch the Celtics vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (3-2), who have won three straight.
Celtics vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Celtics vs Nets Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- Last season, the Celtics had a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Nets' opponents made.
- Boston had a 44-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Celtics were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Nets ranked 28th.
- Last year, the 117.9 points per game the Celtics averaged were 5.4 more points than the Nets gave up (112.5).
- Boston went 45-9 last season when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics put up 120.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.1 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (115.4).
- Defensively Boston played better at home last year, surrendering 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 when playing on the road.
- The Celtics made 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they averaged away from home (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Neemias Queta
|Out
|Foot
|Derrick White
|Out
|Personal
